Curious kids: why do elephants have tusks?

By Graeme Shannon, Lecturer in Zoology, Bangor University
Elephants use their giant incisors to dig holes, impress rivals and rest weary trunks. But as so many continue to be killed for their ivory, he question is whether they are destined to be tuskless.


