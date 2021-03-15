Tolerance.ca
Five ways the pandemic surge in hand sanitisers could cost lives

By Manal Mohammed, Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
The use of hand sanitisers and other antibacterial and antiviral cleaning products has sharply increased worldwide since the pandemic started – and may be here to stay. While this has no doubt helped reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, it could also harm human health and the environment.

During a raging pandemic it is obviously worthwhile to use hand sanitisers, particularly when we are unable to wash our hands. But to avoid more deaths in the long term, we should minimise their use when cases drop…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


