Human Rights Observatory

Black students have far less trust in their colleges than other students do

By Kevin Fosnacht, Associate Research Scientist, Indiana University
Shannon M. Calderone, Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership, Washington State University
New research uncovers sizable gaps in how college students from different ethnic backgrounds trust the people in charge of their schools. Could a history of racism be to blame?


© The Conversation -


