Fixing indoor air pollution problems that are raising Native Americans' COVID-19 risk
By Lisa Hardy, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Director of the Social Science Community Engagement Lab, Northern Arizona University
Kerry F. Thompson, Associate Professor of Anthropology & Department Chair, Northern Arizona University
Meghan Curry O’Connell, Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine, University of South Dakota
Poor indoor air on tribal lands can cause a range of respiratory illnesses, including viral infections. Here's how people are fixing the problem while preserving traditional ways.
- Monday, March 15, 2021