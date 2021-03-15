Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador's abortion ban jails women for miscarriages and stillbirths – now one woman's family seeks international justice

By Juliet S. Sorensen, Clinical Professor of Law, Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law, Northwestern University
Alexandra Tarzikhan, Schuette Clinical Fellow in Health and Human Rights, Northwestern University
Meredith Heim, Law Student, Northwestern University
Hundreds of Salvadoran women have been prosecuted for homicide for having abortions, miscarriages or stillbirths since 1997. Now an international court must decide: Is that legal?


