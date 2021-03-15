Is ballot collection, or 'ballot harvesting,' good for democracy? We asked 5 experts
By Nancy Martorano Miller, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Dayton
Domingo Morel, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Rutgers University - Newark
Frank J. Gonzalez, Assistant Professor, School of Government and Public Policy, University of Arizona
Richard L. Hasen, Chancellor's Professor of Law and Political Science, University of California, Irvine
Thessalia Merivaki, Assistant Professor of American Politics, Mississippi State University
The U.S. Supreme Court is considering whether a ban on the third-party collection of mail-in ballots is legal. The practice is allowed in 26 states.
