Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generation X: its tales about McJobs and information overload feel as poignant now as in 1990s

By Diletta De Cristofaro, Research Fellow, Department of Humanities, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Published in 1991, the tale of over-educated, under-employed young people who lament the broken world they've inherited speaks to the concerns of today's youth.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sri Lanka reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests
~ Census 2021: why it's important to take part and what happens to your information
~ View from The Hill: Christian Porter finds a target, and so does Brittany Higgins
~ China-UK: new report reveals massive increase in research collaboration and dependence on Chinese students
~ The UK needs a rebrand – an expert explains how
~ 'Every day is war' – a decade of slow suffering and destruction in Syria
~ Hip-hop professor looks to open doors with world's first peer-reviewed rap album
~ What Alexander Hamilton's deep connections to slavery reveal about the need for reparations today
~ Black students have far less trust in their colleges than other students do
~ Fixing indoor air pollution problems that are raising Native Americans' COVID-19 risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter