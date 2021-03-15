Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar’s junta used to lock journalists in dogs’ cages

By DBastard
NewsAs the crackdown increases in Myanmar, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) voices concern at the possibility that the new military dictatorship will resort to the terrible methods of persecution that were used against media and journalists by the junta that ruled from 1967 to 2011.The noted journalist Win Tin spent his life campaigning for democracy and press freedom in Myanmar and


