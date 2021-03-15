Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why defamation suits in Australia are so ubiquitous — and difficult to defend for media organisations

By Brendan Clift, Graduate researcher, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Porter claims even though he wasn't named in the ABC article, he was easily identifiable to many Australians. For the ABC, the defences to defamation are notoriously difficult to establish.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming
~ Six tips for coping when the news is getting to you
~ Sri Lanka government reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests from inhabitants
~ How young LGBTQIA+ people used social media to thrive during COVID lockdowns
~ How the latest COVID cases slipped through in NSW and Queensland — and what we can do better
~ EU Should Sanction Cambodia’s ‘Dirty Dozen’
~ South Africa: Police Kill Bystander at Protest
~ Commonwealth: Clarify Praise of Bangladesh Leader
~ 'What are you afraid of ScoMo?': Australian women are angry — and the Morrison government needs to listen
~ Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter