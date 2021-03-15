One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming
By Alexandra Langford, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australia-Indonesia Centre
Hasnawati Saleh, PhD, Research Coordinator, PAIR (Partnership for Australia-Indonesia Research) Program, Australia-Indonesia Centre
Scott Waldron, Senior Fellow in International Agricultural Development, The University of Queensland
Sulfahri, Department of Biology, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Hasanuddin University, Australia-Indonesia Centre
When COVID-19 hit Indonesia, it devastated industries such as fisheries.
However, one sector has gone against the trend: seaweed farming.
Our research shows seaweed farming in Indonesia is booming during the pandemic.
There is a range of possible reasons for this change, including environmental conditions, farming practices and the impacts of COVID-19.
The resilience of seaweed…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 15, 2021