Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming

By Alexandra Langford, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australia-Indonesia Centre
Hasnawati Saleh, PhD, Research Coordinator, PAIR (Partnership for Australia-Indonesia Research) Program, Australia-Indonesia Centre
Scott Waldron, Senior Fellow in International Agricultural Development, The University of Queensland
Sulfahri, Department of Biology, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Hasanuddin University, Australia-Indonesia Centre
When COVID-19 hit Indonesia, it devastated industries such as fisheries.

However, one sector has gone against the trend: seaweed farming.

Our research shows seaweed farming in Indonesia is booming during the pandemic.

There is a range of possible reasons for this change, including environmental conditions, farming practices and the impacts of COVID-19.

The resilience of seaweed…


