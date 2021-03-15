Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka government reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests from inhabitants

By Rezwan
Share this article
Iranaithivu islanders objected to the Sri Lankan government’s decision to allow the burial of COVID-19 victims, following the reversal of a ban on cremations that affected Muslim and Christian communities


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Why defamation suits in Australia are so ubiquitous — and difficult to defend for media organisations
~ One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming
~ Six tips for coping when the news is getting to you
~ How young LGBTQIA+ people used social media to thrive during COVID lockdowns
~ How the latest COVID cases slipped through in NSW and Queensland — and what we can do better
~ EU Should Sanction Cambodia’s ‘Dirty Dozen’
~ South Africa: Police Kill Bystander at Protest
~ Commonwealth: Clarify Praise of Bangladesh Leader
~ 'What are you afraid of ScoMo?': Australian women are angry — and the Morrison government needs to listen
~ Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter