Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Sanction Cambodia’s ‘Dirty Dozen’

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, arrives for a ceremony of the 68th anniversary of the founding of his Cambodian People's Party in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Friday, June 28, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Heng Sinith It’s been over three years since Cambodia’s ruling party-controlled courts arbitrarily dissolved the country’s main opposition party and with it the last vestiges of democracy in what is now effectively a single-party dictatorship. Following the Cambodia National Rescue Party’s dissolution in 2017, European Union foreign ministers threatened targeted sanctions.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why defamation suits in Australia are so ubiquitous — and difficult to defend for media organisations
~ One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming
~ Six tips for coping when the news is getting to you
~ Sri Lanka government reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests from inhabitants
~ How young LGBTQIA+ people used social media to thrive during COVID lockdowns
~ How the latest COVID cases slipped through in NSW and Queensland — and what we can do better
~ South Africa: Police Kill Bystander at Protest
~ Commonwealth: Clarify Praise of Bangladesh Leader
~ 'What are you afraid of ScoMo?': Australian women are angry — and the Morrison government needs to listen
~ Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter