Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Police Kill Bystander at Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Three protesters were arrested and taken to the Hillbrow police station on Wednesday. © 2021 Alon Skuy/Sunday Times (Johannesburg) – The South African police unlawfully used excessive and disproportionate force to disperse student protesters at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) on March 10, 2021, killing a bystander, Human Rights Watch said today. Students at the university have been protesting a decision to block students with unpaid university fees from registering. Human Rights Watch interviewed witnesses and reviewed media reports and video footage of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why defamation suits in Australia are so ubiquitous — and difficult to defend for media organisations
~ One Indonesian industry has boomed during the pandemic: seaweed farming
~ Six tips for coping when the news is getting to you
~ Sri Lanka government reverses decision to bury COVID-19 victims on remote island after protests from inhabitants
~ How young LGBTQIA+ people used social media to thrive during COVID lockdowns
~ How the latest COVID cases slipped through in NSW and Queensland — and what we can do better
~ EU Should Sanction Cambodia’s ‘Dirty Dozen’
~ Commonwealth: Clarify Praise of Bangladesh Leader
~ 'What are you afraid of ScoMo?': Australian women are angry — and the Morrison government needs to listen
~ Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter