Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Commonwealth: Clarify Praise of Bangladesh Leader

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland (right) and then United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May (center) welcome Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arriving at the Executive Session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government in London, England, April 19, 2018. © 2018 Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images (London) – Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland should publicly clarify comments she made praising Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over her government’s Covid-19 response, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


