Christian Porter sues ABC and reporter Louise Milligan for defamation

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Attorney-General Christian Porter has commenced defamation proceedings in the Federal Court against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan.

He is suing over an article the ABC published on Friday, February 26, which he says made false allegations against him in relation to a person he met when he was a teenager.

A statement from his lawyer Rebekah Giles says although Porter was not named, the article made allegations against a senior cabinet minister “and the Attorney-General was easily identifiable to many Australians”.

The statement, issued on Monday says,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


