It's not lack of confidence that's holding back women in STEM
By Subramaniam Ananthram, Associate Professor, International Business, Curtin University
Dawn Bennett, Incoming Assistant Provost and Director, Transformation CoLab, Bond University
Sherry Bawa, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Curtin University
Women enrolled in STEM courses are often more confident than men, but it hasn't translated into career success and they are still very much a minority. More needs to be done in workplaces and schools.
- Sunday, March 14, 2021