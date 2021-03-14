Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar coup: “Under the previous junta, journalists were locked up in dogs’ cages”

By DBastard
NewsAs the Myanmar crackdown tightens and its journalists bear the brunt, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) looks into its archives to recall the methods used by the junta that ruled from 1967 to 2011 against news organizations and journalists and warns of the risks of the new dictatorship reverting to old habits.The noted journalist U Win Tin spent his life campaigning for democracy and press freedom in Myanmar and


© Reporters without borders


