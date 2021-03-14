Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Origin of the Covid-19 virus: the trail of mink farming

By François Roger, Directeur régional Asie du Sud-Est, vétérinaire et épidémiologiste, Cirad
Alexis Delabouglise, Researcher, socio-economist of animal health, Cirad
Benjamin Roche, Directeur de Recherche, Institut de recherche pour le développement (IRD)
Marisa Peyre, Deputy head of ASTRE research unit, epidemiologist, Cirad
Véronique Chevalier, Cirad
The virus responsible for Covid-19 can infect different species and scientists are still looking for the animal that provided the link. All eyes are turning to mink farming.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


