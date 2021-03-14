Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Graffiti, arson, death threats: new research finds widespread violence against Australian mosques

By Scott Poynting, Adjunct Professor, Charles Sturt University
Derya Iner, Senior Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
Gail Mason, Professor of Criminology, University of Sydney
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
Ron Mason, Research Associate, University of Tasmania
Share this article
A new survey of Australian mosques shows that, in the wake of the horrific Christchurch attack, they are still being targeted with threats and actual violence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Two years on from the Christchurch terror attack, how much has really changed?
~ Origin of the Covid-19 virus: the trail of mink farming
~ These underwater photos show Norfolk Island reef life still thrives, from vibrant blue flatworms to soft pink corals
~ A very special episode: how TV shows can be powerful tools for public health
~ A catastrophe looms with PNG's COVID crisis. Australia needs to respond urgently
~ Could the Morrison government's response to sexual assault claims cost it the next election?
~ Mali: Due Process Concerns in ‘Conspiracy’ Case
~ View from The Hill: Labor surges to 52-48% Newspoll lead, as women's voices set to roar across the country
~ ‘Aurat March’ 2021 presents feminist healthcare manifesto in Pakistan
~ A new way of processing cowpeas brings affordable nutrition to children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter