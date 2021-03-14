Graffiti, arson, death threats: new research finds widespread violence against Australian mosques
By Scott Poynting, Adjunct Professor, Charles Sturt University
Derya Iner, Senior Lecturer, Charles Sturt University
Gail Mason, Professor of Criminology, University of Sydney
Nicole L. Asquith, Director, Tasmanian Institute of Law Enforcement Studies, University of Tasmania
Ron Mason, Research Associate, University of Tasmania
A new survey of Australian mosques shows that, in the wake of the horrific Christchurch attack, they are still being targeted with threats and actual violence.
- Sunday, March 14, 2021