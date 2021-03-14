Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Due Process Concerns in ‘Conspiracy’ Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Administrative Park in Mali’s capital, Bamako, in which the Ministry of Justice is located, January 2017. © 2017 Image Professionals GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo (Bamako) – Mali’s justice officials should scrupulously respect due process rights in the case of five men detained since December 2020 for allegedly plotting a coup against the Malian transitional government, Human Rights Watch said today.   On March 2, 2021, the Bamako Court of Appeals, in response to a defense request, dismissed the case for lack of evidence and ordered the immediate release of the five…


