Human Rights Observatory

‘Aurat March’ 2021 presents feminist healthcare manifesto in Pakistan

By R Umaima Ahmed
Saying that COVID-19 enabled a "Pandemic of Patriarchy," the marchers demanded the government increase the health budget to 5 per cent of GDP so that women may get better healthcare.


© Global Voices -


