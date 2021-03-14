Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

How commodity exporting countries like Ghana have been hit by COVID-19

By Sophie Van Huellen, Lecturer,Department of Economics, SOAS, University of London
Nana Amma Asante-Poku, Research Fellow, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, University of Ghana
Ghana generates over 80% of its export revenues from three primary commodities - gold, crude oil and cocoa exports. It is classified by UNCTAD as commodity dependent, making it vulnerable to sharp drops in commodity prices.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic demand for oil dropped precipitously due to a sudden reduction in industrial production, trade,…


© The Conversation -


