Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quad group makes vaccine deal as a wary China watches on

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
Share this article
The group has been at pains to stress it is not fundamentally about countering the 'Chinese threat'. But of course, that is primarily what it is about.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Labor's thumping win in Western Australia carries risks for both sides
~ Labor obliterates Liberals in historic WA election; will win control of upper house for first time
~ In the streets and online, Myanmar's citizens unite in creative opposition to the military junta
~ The four big challenges facing Patrice Motsepe, Africa's new soccer boss
~ Malaysia: Revoke ‘Fake News’ Ordinance
~ We’ve designed a safe 'virtual' epidemic. Spreading it is going to help us learn about COVID
~ Earth’s early magma oceans detected in 3.7 billion year-old Greenland rocks
~ Senegal: Respect Free Expression, Assembly
~ Turkey: End Probe of Women Over Shouted Slogans
~ What International Women's Day looked like around the world in 2021
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter