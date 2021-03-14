Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labor's thumping win in Western Australia carries risks for both sides

By Martin Drum, Lecturer Politics and International Relations, University of Notre Dame Australia
With Mark McGowan's government set to control both house houses of parliament, there will be questions of accountability. For the Liberals, there will be questions of relevance.


