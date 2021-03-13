Tolerance.ca
Labor obliterates Liberals in historic WA election; will win control of upper house for first time

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
With 43% of enrolled voters counted in yesterday’s Western Australian election, the ABC was calling Labor wins in 49 of the 59 lower house seats, to just two for the Liberals and three for the Nationals. Five seats remained in doubt.

The current final outcome prediction is 52 Labor, three Liberals and four Nationals. Since the 2017 election, this would be an 11-seat gain for Labor and a 10-seat…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


