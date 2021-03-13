Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysia: Revoke ‘Fake News’ Ordinance

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A television shows a live broadcast of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin at a shopping outlet in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Vincent Thian (Bangkok) – Malaysian authorities should revoke a new “fake news” ordinance that poses a serious threat to freedom of expression and privacy and the right to a fair trial, Human Rights Watch said today. The Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 was issued on March 11, 2021 under the January 12 Proclamation of Emergency, and came into effect on March 12 without any public…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


