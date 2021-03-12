Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: End Probe of Women Over Shouted Slogans

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women and the LGBTQI community celebrate the upcoming International Women's Day in Istanbul, Turkey on March 6, 2021. ©2021 AP Photo/Erhan Demirtas/NurPhoto (Istanbul) – Turkish authorities should immediately put a stop to the criminal investigation opened into women’s rights activists for shouting slogans at a March 8, 2021 International Women’s Day assembly in central Istanbul and ensure that judicial control measures imposed on them are removed, Human Rights Watch said today. The women are under investigation for “insulting” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a criminal…


© Human Rights Watch -


