Human Rights Observatory

Diphtheria could become a problem again thanks to new variants and antimicrobial resistance

By Robert C Will, PhD Candidate, Department of Medicine, University of Cambridge
Ankur Mutreja, Group Leader, Global Health (Infectious Diseases), University of Cambridge
Diphtheria is a respiratory disease that was a leading cause of death in children worldwide in the early 20th Century. Thanks to a successful vaccine introduced during the 1940s and 50s, diphtheria is a disease of the past for many people – though it still remains a threat in some parts of the world, including in south Asia and Africa.

Our team of researchers wanted to determine how the disease has changed over the past century to understand what sort of threat it carries…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


