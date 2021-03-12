Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Super-recognisers: some people excel at both face and voice recognition

By Ryan Jenkins, PhD Candidate, Psychology, University of Greenwich
David James Robertson, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Strathclyde
Josh P Davis, Reader, Applied Psychology, University of Greenwich
How good do you think you are at recognising faces? What about voices? Some people are great at it, while others struggle. Researchers have found a large variation in people’s abilities to recognise the faces or voices of those completely unknown to them.

When it comes to face recognition, the ability ranges from those who struggle to recognise the faces of friends and family – a condition known as “prosopagnosia” or face-blindness – to those who have demonstrated exceptional…


© The Conversation -


