Dementia patients are at greater risk for COVID-19, particularly African Americans and people with vascular dementia
By Michael S. Jaffee, Vice Chair, Department of Neurology, University of Florida
Steven DeKosky, Deputy Director, McKnight Brain Institute, Aerts-Cosper Professor of Alzheimer’s Research, and Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience, University of Florida
Because dementia patients are more likely to acquire COVID-19, and because so many live in close-quarter facilities – like nursing homes – it's critical to vaccinate them as quickly as possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 12, 2021