Music fans shouldn't have to wait much longer for live gigs – here's why

By Robert Kronenburg, Roscoe Professor of Architecture, University of Liverpool
As vaccination programmes allow for the gradual lifting of social restrictions, the revival of the live music industry is low on the list of priorities. This is perhaps understandable when you think of the risks associated with a small music venue crammed with people dancing and singing along to a band.

But the delay could be disastrous for both the economic and cultural value that live music brings. In the UK, nearly half of all Musicians’ Union


