Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Condemnation of Egypt’s Abuses at UN Rights Body

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Egyptian security forces cordon off roads during curfew hours as prevention measures due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, March 29, 2020. © AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty (Geneva, March 12, 2021) – Nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) from around the world expressed their strong support today for a joint declaration by UN member states condemning the human rights situation in Egypt, which was delivered at the 46th Session of the UN Human Rights Council. In the declaration, governments expressed “deep concern” for widespread human rights violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Toll of ten years of civil war on journalists in Syria
~ Super-recognisers: some people excel at both face and voice recognition
~ AI and you: how confusion about the technology that runs our world threatens democracy
~ The gender gap in economics is huge – it's even worse than tech
~ Debunking the myth of legislative gridlock as laws and policy are made in the nation's capital
~ Holding on to hope is hard, even with the pandemic's end in sight – wisdom from poets through the ages
~ Bangladesh at 50: A nation created in violence and still bearing scars of a troubled birth
~ Vaccine passports may be on the way – but are they a reason for hope or a cause for concern?
~ Dementia patients are at greater risk for COVID-19, particularly African Americans and people with vascular dementia
~ Billions of cicadas may be coming soon to trees near you
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter