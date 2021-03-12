Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan president threatens to “bankrupt” leading daily

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsUgandan President Yoweri Museveni’s threat to bankrupt his country’s leading daily newspaper by means of a lawsuit is unworthy of a head of state, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says, calling on him to respect press freedom in Uganda. Speaking on International Women’s Day (8 March), the country’s president for the past 34 years said he was bringing a legal action against the Daily Monitor for


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Rihanna's Ganesh pendant – Hinduism is a religion, not a pretty aesthetic
~ Meghan Markle, the UK press and the problem of diversity
~ Coronavirus: here's what happens when we test lots of people as cases are falling
~ Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history
~ South Africa's Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom
~ Armed Separatists’ Abuse Rife in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions
~ Gambia: Ex-President Tied to Killing of 59 Migrants
~ Myanmar: Facial Recognition System Threatens Rights
~ The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it
~ Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter