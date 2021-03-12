Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rihanna's Ganesh pendant – Hinduism is a religion, not a pretty aesthetic

By Rina Arya, Professor of Visual Culture and Theory, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
In a recent social media post showing off her Savage X Fenty brand, the singer Rihanna posed topless while sporting a diamond-studded pendant of Ganesh, the elephant-headed god. Hindus expressed their anger on Twitter, accusing her of cultural appropriation and of using their religion as an aesthetic.

Ganesh is the remover of obstacles and is called upon by Hindus during marriage…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ugandan president threatens to “bankrupt” leading daily
~ Meghan Markle, the UK press and the problem of diversity
~ Coronavirus: here's what happens when we test lots of people as cases are falling
~ Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history
~ South Africa's Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom
~ Armed Separatists’ Abuse Rife in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions
~ Gambia: Ex-President Tied to Killing of 59 Migrants
~ Myanmar: Facial Recognition System Threatens Rights
~ The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it
~ Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter