Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meghan Markle, the UK press and the problem of diversity

By Nina Robinson, Lecturer, Sir Lenny Henry Centre for Media Diversity, School of Journalism, Birmingham City University
Share this article
The resignation of the executive director of the Society of Editors, Ian Murray, represents a welcome step in the long battle to tackle structural racism in the UK media. Murray stepped down after his assertion that the “UK media is not bigoted” caused an outcry in the industry.

His comment came in response to Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where they…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ugandan president threatens to “bankrupt” leading daily
~ Rihanna's Ganesh pendant – Hinduism is a religion, not a pretty aesthetic
~ Coronavirus: here's what happens when we test lots of people as cases are falling
~ Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history
~ South Africa's Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom
~ Armed Separatists’ Abuse Rife in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions
~ Gambia: Ex-President Tied to Killing of 59 Migrants
~ Myanmar: Facial Recognition System Threatens Rights
~ The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it
~ Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter