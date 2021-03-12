Tolerance.ca
Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history

By Jens Christian Moesgaard, Professor of Numismatics, Stockholm University
In the autumn of 2020, I was contacted by the field archaeology unit of the Swedish National Historical Museums, who are also known as the Archaeologists. They were excavating at a Viking-age settlement at Viggbyholm just north of Stockholm. During routine metal detecting of the site, they had located a very exciting find: eight silver necklaces and other silver jewellery along with 12 coins, everything delicately wrapped up in a cloth and deposited in a pot. In other words, a genuine Viking silver hoard.

As a professor in numismatics, the study of currency, I have spent my life becoming…


© The Conversation


