Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Armed Separatists’ Abuse Rife in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Cameroonian elite Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) member patrols in the city of Buea in the anglophone South-West region, Cameroon, on October 4, 2018. © 2018 REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo Armed separatists kidnapped John (not his real name), a medical doctor in Cameroon’s English-speaking North-West region, on February 27 and took him to their camp. They accused John of “not contributing to the struggle,” pointed a gun at his back, and threatened to kill him. He was released six hours later, after a 300,000 CFA [US $544] ransom payment. “They said I had to give…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ugandan president threatens to “bankrupt” leading daily
~ Rihanna's Ganesh pendant – Hinduism is a religion, not a pretty aesthetic
~ Meghan Markle, the UK press and the problem of diversity
~ Coronavirus: here's what happens when we test lots of people as cases are falling
~ Swedish Viking hoard: how the discovery of single Norman coin expands our knowledge of French history
~ South Africa's Goodwill Zwelithini: the Zulu king without a kingdom
~ Gambia: Ex-President Tied to Killing of 59 Migrants
~ Myanmar: Facial Recognition System Threatens Rights
~ The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it
~ Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter