The UK variant is likely deadlier, more infectious and becoming dominant. But the vaccines still work well against it

By Kirsty Short, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
New research published this week in the British Medical Journal found the coronavirus variant originating in the United Kingdom, called B.1.1.7, is substantially more deadly than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2.

The authors say the B.1.1.7 variant is between 32 and 104% deadlier. However, it’s important to recognise these data were only collected from one group of people so more research is needed to see if these numbers hold true in other groups of patients.

© The Conversation -


