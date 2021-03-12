Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian gay communities use social media to break down barriers and stigmas

By Endah Triastuti, Lecturer, Researcher, Universitas Indonesia
As the country with the world’s largest Muslim population, Indonesia has no national law against homosexuality other than the 1974 Marriage Law. This law states that the only legally acknowledged marriage is between heterosexual couples.

However, wider discrimination against LGBTQ people happens.

In the past five years, discrimination against gender and sexual minorities in Indonesia has…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


