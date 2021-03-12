Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Behind a lot of flashy headlines may lie questionable scientific claims - what should people be aware of when reading the news?

By Saeed Pahlevansharif, Associate Professor, Taylor's University
Hassam Waheed, Taylor's University
Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Navaz Naghavi, Lecturer, Taylor's University
Nicholas Gamble, Lecturer, Monash University
Behind a lot of news headlines often lie either questionable, oversold or misinterpreted research findings. So what should readers be aware of when reading news that contain scientific claims?


