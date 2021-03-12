Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reynolds to pay undisclosed sum to Brittany Higgins, in apology for 'lying cow' comment

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The minister, who is on medical leave, has apologised to Higgins and will pay the settlement out of her own pocket.


