Human Rights Observatory

China's Cyber ​​Censorship Figures

By hytang
NewsTo mark World Day Against Cyber Censorship on March 12, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) unveils figures showing that China is reaching unprecedented levels of cybercensorship.The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), an entity personally supervised by President Xi Jinping, has in recent years deployed a


© Reporters without borders -


