'Dehumanising' and 'a nightmare': why disability groups want NDIS independent assessments scrapped

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW
A coalition of more than 20 disability organisations released a statement yesterday setting out significant concerns over the federal government’s plans to introduce independent assessments to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The government says this new approach is aimed at making the NDIS fairer. But many people…


