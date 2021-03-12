Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's a T7 vertebra and what happens when you injure it? 2 experts explain

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Allan Stirling, Associate Professor, Clinical Anatomy, Bond University
Share this article
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was injured on Tuesday after slipping and falling on wet stairs at a holiday home on the Mornington Peninsula.

Reports indicate he broke some ribs and fractured his T7 vertebra, and is now receiving treatment at the Alfred Hospital’s trauma centre…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China's Cyber ​​Censorship Figures
~ Security flaws in Microsoft email software raise questions over Australia's cybersecurity approach
~ 'Dehumanising' and 'a nightmare': why disability groups want NDIS independent assessments scrapped
~ Marginal advantage: a whiff of pork in the government's great tourist ticket lottery
~ 'Articulation of women’s rage': Slow Burn, Together and its haunting of women dancers
~ RSF expands its digital library against censorship to Belarus and Brazil
~ Boosting your ‘gut health’ sounds great. But this wellness trend is vague and often misunderstood
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a post-JobKeeper economy, the vaccine rollout and half-price plane tickets
~ Trinidad & Tobago minister declares ‘safest time for sea turtles’ despite spike in poaching
~ China’s ‘Slanders and Smears’ at UN Human Rights Council
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter