Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Articulation of women’s rage': Slow Burn, Together and its haunting of women dancers

By Leah Mercer, Associate Professor of Theatre Arts, Curtin University
From choreographer Emma Fishwick, this slow, dreamy performance and its cast of 15 dancers, speaks especially loudly to Australia of today.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


