RSF expands its digital library against censorship to Belarus and Brazil

By robing
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is opening two new rooms in its "Uncensored Library", a project launched a year ago, to mark World Day Against Cyber Censorship on March 12th. The two rooms are dedicated to censored articles from Belarus and Brazil, making them available to the public once more.


© Reporters without borders


