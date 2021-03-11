Tolerance.ca
Trinidad & Tobago minister declares ‘safest time for sea turtles’ despite spike in poaching

By Cari-Bois News
Leatherback turtle nesting season is well underway, but conservation groups are up in arms over COVID-19 restrictions, which currently block them from doing nightly beach patrols to protect the turtles.


