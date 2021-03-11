Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China’s ‘Slanders and Smears’ at UN Human Rights Council

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a phone screen remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, September 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer The Chinese government has rejoined the United Nations Human Rights Council, having been narrowly reelected in October 2020. Under global pressure on issues ranging from Hong Kong to Xinjiang while trying to revive its regressive resolution on “mutually beneficial cooperation,” Chinese authorities should be thinking collaboration rather than conflict. Instead, this week Chinese diplomats…


