Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chief Scientist: science will drive a post-pandemic manufacturing boom

By Cathy Foley, Australia's Chief Scientist, Office of the Chief Scientist
Share this article
It’s early days in my tenure as Australia’s Chief Scientist but I have already been struck by how central science is to the national policy agenda. I knew this as an observer, but since I took up the post it has become clear how many initiatives are looking to science to lead the way.

As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia is looking to boost its manufacturing capacity in areas such as medical manufacturing and low-emissions technologies including clean hydrogen.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'A lot of us can relate to struggling to keep on top of everything.' This is what mature-age students need from online higher education
~ Screwed over: how Apple and others are making it impossible to get a cheap and easy phone repair
~ Friday essay: is this the end of translation?
~ COVID-19 wasn't just a disaster for humanity – new research shows nature suffered greatly too
~ New survey sheds light on the depth of extremist beliefs among Muslim Australians
~ Vital Signs: timing of Yallourn's closure shows it's high time for a carbon price
~ The death of coal-fired power is inevitable — yet the government still has no plan to help its workforce
~ Pi Day: Celebrating the life-changing role of math programs in prisons
~ COVID vaccine weekly: AstraZeneca rollout paused in several countries as authorities investigate blood clotting
~ New Jersey State Police's first 100 years characterized by racial prejudice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter