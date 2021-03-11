Closing some of the U.S.-Canada land border crossings could help control the COVID-19 pandemic
By Kelley Lee, Professor of Global Health Policy, Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance, Simon Fraser University
Anne-Marie Nicol, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Julianne Piper, Research Fellow, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Valorie A. Crooks, Professor, Department of Geography and Canada Research Chair in Health Service Geographies, Simon Fraser University
Current travel restrictions aren't applied uniformly for air and land travellers. Similar restrictions need to be applied to land border crossings to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
